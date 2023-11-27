Rincón de la Victoria’s new skatepark

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 15:56

Image of Ignacio Echeverria Skatepark in Rincon de la Victoria. Credit: X @aytorincon

THE construction of the Huerta Julián Skatepark in Rincón de la Victoria is a reality thanks to European funding.

As announced by the Town Hall this Monday, November 27, the planned 1,200 m² Ignacio Echeverria Skatepark is designed to allow the practice of skateboarding, BMX riding or rollerskating.

It will comprise two large differentiated and connected areas, a 120 m² low-level bowl area and a quarters or street area above ground level. This should create a socio-cultural and recreational space as well as promoting culture and activity, they added.

In a tweet, the town hall explained that the project was included in Thematic Objective 9: ‘Promoting equality, health and social inclusion’, specifically in Action Line 6, which defines the: ‘Creation of spaces that promote culture and the arts among young people’.

“Included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Rincón de la Victoria, ‘EDUSI Rincón es Vida’, the project is 80 per cent co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in the framework of the Spanish Multi-regional Operational Programme 2014-2020”, the Town Hall concluded.