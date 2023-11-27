Rincón de la Victoria’s new skatepark

By Chris King •
Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 15:56
Image of Ignacio Echeverria Skatepark in Rincon de la Victoria.
Credit: X
@aytorincon
THE construction of the Huerta Julián Skatepark in Rincón de la Victoria is a reality thanks to European funding.
As announced by the Town Hall this Monday, November 27, the planned 1,200 m² Ignacio Echeverria Skatepark is designed to allow the practice of skateboarding, BMX riding or rollerskating.
It will comprise two large differentiated and connected areas, a 120 m² low-level bowl area and a quarters or street area above ground level. This should create a socio-cultural and recreational space as well as promoting culture and activity, they added.
In a tweet, the town hall explained that the project was included in Thematic Objective 9: ‘Promoting equality, health and social inclusion’, specifically in Action Line 6, which defines the: ‘Creation of spaces that promote culture and the arts among young people’.
“Included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Rincón de la Victoria, ‘EDUSI Rincón es Vida’, the project is 80 per cent co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in the framework of the Spanish Multi-regional Operational Programme 2014-2020”, the Town Hall concluded.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.