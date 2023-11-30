New €2 Coin To Honour Spanish Police

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 18:40

200th anniversary of National Police. Credit: PoliciaNacional/Facebook.com

IT has just been announced that a new €2 coin is to be minted next year to commemorate the Spanish National Police.

On Thursday, November 30, the Ministry of the Interior reported the release of a special €2 coin in early 2024 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the National Police. This significant event will be celebrated by issuing a unique coin, blending history and currency.

Design Details

Set for release in the first quarter of 2024, the coin will feature the emblem of the National Police on its national (obverse) side. Encircling this emblem, the inscription ‘NATIONAL POLICE 1824-2024’ will be prominently displayed.

Below the emblem, the word ‘SPAIN’ will be inscribed, while the outer edge of the coin will be adorned with the twelve stars of the European Union. This design, as stated in the Official State Gazette, encapsulates both historical significance and national pride.

Legal Tender Across The Eurozone

Notably, these commemorative coins will be legal tender throughout the euro area. They are identical in characteristics and properties to other €2 coins, with the unique aspect being the national side design. They serve the dual purpose of being collectable items and functional currency, accepted and usable like any standard coin.

Historical Context And Commemorative Series

Spain’s tradition of issuing commemorative coins began with a tribute to the IV centenary of the first edition of ‘The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha.’ Since 2010, Spain has annually released a commemorative coin, often honouring UNESCO World Heritage Sites within its territory.

Notable issues have included coins marking the change in the head of State (2014), King Felipe VI’s 50th birthday (2018), the V Centenary of the First Circumnavigation of the Earth (2022), and the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union (2023).

The 2024 coin, celebrating two centuries since King Ferdinand VII established the General Police of the Kingdom in 1824, adds to this rich series. It acknowledges the historical need for a modern security structure in Spanish cities, marking a significant milestone in Spain’s law enforcement history.