Dating app for disabled launches in Spain

It’s been developed with the support of Dincat, a Catalan organisation that supports people with intellectual disabilities. According to Roures’ son, Jaume Roures, the app serves not only to help its users find romantic partners, but also friends. Dincat director Víctor Galmés has described Dinder Club as a “project for inclusion.”
The app gives users the option to choose between a culinary, athletic, or cultural activity each weekend, which is accompanied by a facilitator. The idea arose three years ago during a conversation between the founder and journalist Mónica Terribas, who has a son with Down Syndrome who had experienced difficulties with traditional dating apps. Currently, Dinder Club is only available in Barcelona.
While difficult to estimate, studies have indicated that as many as 4.3 million people in Spain report having an intellectual disability. Dincat estimates that in Catalunya alone, there are 27,000 people whom the app has the potential to help.
People with disabilities are known to be at a greater risk of experiencing abuse, making traditional dating apps like Tinder a sometimes dangerous environment.
To address these risks, Dinder Club users must go through a rigorous registration process that includes a “sex-affective” test and a post-date questionnaire to generate feedback about the activity and detect possible red flags. Alerts are sent directly to Dincat personnel, who can then intervene and offer support if necessary.
The app’s users include 33-year old Hector Roura, who lives in Barcelona and hasn’t found success with traditional apps.
“I was a user of other applications but they didn’t work for me,” Roura said. “But with Dinder Club I’ve been able to meet more people.”
Right now Dinder Club is free, but the company may begin charging €6 per month for a premium version in the coming years.
