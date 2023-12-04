HeRo Robot Revolutionises Helsinki’s Deliveries

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 16:47

HeRo delivery robot. Credit: forumViriumHelsiki/Facebook.com

Could a robot redefine home deliveries in Finland? In December, Helsinki’s Ruoholahti and the northern part of Jatkasaari have become testing grounds for an innovative logistics solution.

The HeRo delivery robot, a project by the City of Helsinki’s innovation company Forum Virium, is making its rounds in the neighbourhood, writes YLE.

The trial, running throughout December, showcases the capabilities of HeRo in delivering packages to residents’ homes with precision and speed.

There is even a possibility that this technical innovation could come to Spain. According to Forum Virium: ‘

‘The goal. . . is to test different last-mile solutions in cities in order to reduce congestion and emissions caused by urban logistics distribution.

‘New solutions are being tested in Helsinki, Finland; Valladolid and Barcelona, Spain; Bologna, Italy; Karlsruhe, Germany and Thessaloniki, Greece.

Eco-Friendly And Efficient Delivery

HeRo is not just any robot; it’s an electric, self-navigating, and talking transport robot manufactured by LMAD. Notably, it operates without emissions, aligning with growing environmental consciousness.

The robot’s service is available on weekdays from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, ensuring timely delivery of online orders within an hour.

Previously, HeRo had a successful stint in Helsinki’s Kalasatama, aiding in tool delivery at construction sites. This current phase shifts its focus to e-commerce, delivering packages from select online stores.

Testing The Waters Of Consumer Acceptance

Satu Reijonen, Forum Virium’s project manager, highlights the significance of this trial. ‘In this second phase, we are testing the same robot for emission-free delivery of e-commerce orders. We are finding out how consumers accept a new kind of service and whether this could be the future of smarter logistics,’ she explains.

The initiative seeks to understand consumer reception to this novel service. Its success could pave the way for more widespread use in the logistics sector, potentially redefining how urban deliveries are made