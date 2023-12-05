EasyJet’s Magical Lapland Delivery Service

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 9:15

Image of EasyJet Xmas postbox. Credit: Copyright Ollie Jarman Photo/EasyJet

Ever wondered if Santa can keep up with children’s wishes while they’re travelling? This holiday season, easyJet introduces a heartwarming solution.

In December, easyJet launched their yuletide postal service across Europe. Young passengers can now send their Christmas letters directly to Santa in Lapland.

The service is part of the airline’s festive initiatives, featuring special post boxes at major UK and European airports.

Special Delivery To Santa

With around 200,000 families expected to fly with easyJet during the holidays, the airline aims to alleviate the worries of 71 per cent of children concerned about Santa locating them.

In response, easyJet has set up distinctive orange post boxes at London Gatwick, London Luton, Bristol, and Manchester airports. Here, children can leave their letters before embarking on their journey.

A Magical Journey For Every Letter

The airline’s commitment goes beyond airports. They’ve introduced a letter collection service at local schools near UK airports. EasyJet’s cabin crew are playing Santa’s helpers by collecting letters, which will then be flown to Rovaniemi in Lapland.

Here, the airline’s pilots and crew will hand-deliver them to Santa, ensuring that each child’s wish reaches its magical destination.

Children’s Unique Requests

A study shows that over half (52 per cent) of kids worry about Santa finding them if they’re not home for Christmas. To combat this, 93 per cent of parents pack holiday treats for Santa, including carrots and cookies.

The study also unveils some unusual requests from children’s letters.

Banning broccoli

A device that translates meows from cats

A pet whale

A lifetime supply of chocolate

Asking for a new planet

Never ending supply of cake

Wanting Father Christmas to steal the sprouts from Christmas dinner

Real ladders and pet snakes to play real-life ‘snakes and ladders’ game

A flying unicorn

No more homework

EasyJet Pilot Hannah Wells said, ‘Christmas is a magical time for families… We hope our Letters to Santa postal service will bring some extra magic to the thousands of families travelling with us around the holidays…’

Holiday Traditions Abroad

Around 51 per cent of Brits travelling this Christmas are visiting friends and family. The airline’s research shows that 98 per cent of Brits abroad will seek festive activities to preserve the holiday magic for their children.

This includes visiting Christmas markets and enjoying traditional Christmas dinners. Additionally, 89 per cent will bring their Advent Calendars to countdown to the big day.

easyJet’s Expanded Lapland Flights

This postal service aligns with easyJet’s most extensive schedule to Lapland, featuring flights from various UK airports such as Bristol, London Gatwick, London Luton, Edinburgh, Manchester.

Additionally, the special post boxes are available at Paris Charles de Gaulle, Naples, and Milan airports, ensuring that every child’s wish finds its way to Santa.