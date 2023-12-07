Benalmádena switches on

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 13:36
Benalmadena switches on
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
There was a full house in the streets of Benalmádena last Friday night for the switching-on of the Christmas lights combined with a multitude of activities and events in the streets on a date chosen to increase consumption and sales in small shops and restaurants in the middle of Black Friday.
After the inauguration of the lighting, there was a big crowd at the Casa de la Cultura for a performance by the choir of the Miguel Hernández School. In order to encourage people to stroll around Arroyo de la Miel, a parade with music was organised, which ended at Blas Infante to kick off the Christmas lighting. Walkways, Christmas trees, illumination of the façade of the Town Hall, innovative decorative motifs and a spectacle of light and snow also reached the heart of Benalmádena Pueblo.
The reason why the lighting started on November 24 is to be on a par with large cities and towns on the Costa del Sol, “thus motivating residents and visitors, thanks also to the good weather, to be in the street with a town ready for Christmas and Christmas shopping, all accompanied by an extensive program of activities to make Christmas last as long as possible,” said the Councillor of Festivities, Yolanda Peña.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
