EasyJet Soars to New Heights: Unveiling Alicante as the Next Hub of European Adventure

EasyJet has announced the establishment of a new operational base in the province of Alicante, set to commence operations next spring.
This marks the airline’s fourth base in Spain, signalling a significant expansion that is poised to generate approximately 100 direct job opportunities for pilots and crew, thanks to the deployment of three aircraft at the airport.
In addition to the job creation, the establishment of this base unlocks a range of possibilities for EasyJet, enabling the reinforcement of existing routes and the introduction of new ones.
In a recent development, EasyJet has unveiled plans for 10 new routes connecting Alicante with prominent destinations such as Southampton, Newcastle, Belfast City, Zurich, Prague, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Nice, and Birmingham for the upcoming summer season.
Tourist Board Director, José Mancebo, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “With these additions, EasyJet expands its route network from Alicante to encompass more than 20 destinations.”
Alicante’s Mayor, Luis Barcala, emphasised the significance of easyJet’s commitment to the city, hailing it as fantastic news for attracting tourism from the UK and across Europe.
Barcala noted, “This isn’t a coincidence; it’s a testament to the company’s belief in Alicante as a premier tourist destination and its dedication to enhancing connectivity.”
