Guinness Record Glory: Experience the World's Largest Nativity Scene in Alicante. Image: Lukrecja / Shutterstock.com.
For a truly spectacular Christmas experience, make your way to the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Alicante, where a breathtaking display awaits.
This extraordinary installation has earned its place in the Guinness Book of World Records, officially recognised on December 1, 2020, for featuring the largest nativity figurines ever seen.
Immerse yourself in the grandeur of this record-breaking nativity scene, where Jesus, nestled in his manger, commands attention with dimensions that measure 3.32 m (10 ft 10.7 in) in height, 3.31 m (10 ft 10.3 in) in width, and 4.08 m (13 ft 4.6 in) in length.
Joseph stands tall at an impressive 18.05 m (59 ft 2.6 in), with a width of 4.70 m (15 ft 5.0 in) and a length of 3.07 m (42 ft 10.6 in).
Mary, no less majestic, reaches a height of 10.59 m (34 ft 8.9 in), spans 3.49 m (11 ft 5.4 in) in width, and extends to a length of 4.28 m (13 ft 4.6 in).
The Plaza del Ayuntamiento becomes a mesmerising tableau, inviting visitors to marvel at the sheer scale and artistry of this record-setting nativity scene.
Don’t miss the chance to witness this awe-inspiring display that adds a touch of wonder to the festive season.
