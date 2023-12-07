Man Arrested In Spain For Teaching Terrorism To Children

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 12:02

Jihadist teacher arrested in Madrid. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

An Arabic teacher in Madrid has been detained for indoctrinating children with radical terrorist teachings.

In a recent operation, the Guardia Civil in Madrid arrested a 44-year-old imam. The individual, an Arabic teacher at a mosque in Madrid, allegedly used his position to radicalise and recruit children for Daesh The incident highlights a disturbing misuse of religious education.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

The Guardia Civil initiated their investigation last year, uncovering the actions of an individual deeply entrenched in jihadist ideology.

This person, leveraging his role as a teacher, was reportedly engaging in the indoctrination of children. His activities, which were initially carried out within the mosque, eventually moved to more private settings due to arising conflicts within the community.

A Dangerous Ideology

The imam is accused of promoting a violent interpretation of religion, mirroring the rhetoric of major jihadist terrorist groups.

He is alleged to have glorified the role of suicide bombers, positioning them as a legitimate weapon against Jews, Christians, and apostates. This extremist doctrine was purportedly presented to his young students as a model for all Muslims to follow.

Global Trend Of Youth Radicalisation

The case in Madrid is part of a global pattern, where the recruitment of young people into terrorist activities is alarmingly on the rise. This trend has been identified in other recent investigations by the Guardia Civil.

The diligent efforts of the Guardia Civil’s investigators, complemented by the support of Europol analysts, were crucial in piecing together evidence of the imam’s alleged terrorist activities.

Enhanced Anti-Terror Measures Since 2015

Since the escalation of the Anti-Terrorist Alert to level 4 on June 26, 2015, the Guardia Civil has intensified efforts in investigating radicalisation and indoctrination, seen as pivotal in supporting terrorist structures.

This operation, led by the Central Court of Instruction number 2 and the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court, is a testament to the Spain’s unwavering commitment in combating terrorism.