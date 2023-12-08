Nerja Athletics Club Mourns the Loss of Celia Bellicurt

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Dec 2023 • 15:34
Honouring Celia: A Tribute to a Remarkable Athlete
Image: Nerja Atletismo
THE Nerja Atletismo (athletics club) announced the loss of Celia Bellicurt, a 22-year-old sprinter and jumper whose life was cut short in a devastating quad accident in Arenas del Rey, Granada on December 7. Reports say the vehicle carrying her and another companion veered off a ravine.
The news of Celia’s passing has had a profound effect on the community not only in Nerja where she trained but in Almuñecar her hometown.
The Nerja athletics club shared the following statement on their social media accounts: ‘One of our own has left us, Celia Bellicurt. Today we find ourselves utterly devastated, unable to contain our sorrow and feeling of helplessness after receiving this tragic news; our athlete has bid farewell to us too soon. We will always remember you for that magnificent smile, your energy filled with positivity, and kind words for everyone. Today, the Nerja Athletics Club has lost one of its own. Rest in peace, dear Celia. – There are no goodbyes, wherever you are, you will be in our hearts.’
On Friday morning December 8, they held a minute silence in the Parque Verano Azul de Nerja for Celia. May she rest in peace.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
