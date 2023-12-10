Dickens at Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 20:48

A Christmas Carol Photo: Cementerio Inglés de Málaga

Christmas in Malaga: Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in the English Cemetery, the jewel of the 19th century, an event which will transport you back to Victorian times with spectacular lighting, choirs, dramatised visits, storytelling, a Christmas shop, mulled wine and markets.

Malaga’s English Cemetery, the oldest non-Catholic necropolis in the Iberian Peninsula, invites you to immerse yourself in a different experience during the Christmas festivities. Until January 4, from 5pm to 10pm, the ‘Christmas Carol’ event, inspired by Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’, will recreate the unmistakable atmosphere of a Victorian Christmas with the English Cemetery Foundation. The choir, dressed as the carol singers of the period, will perform traditional Christmas tunes, while the magnificent 19th century garden will be spectacularly illuminated by Morales Iluminación, the Malaga-based lighting company.

Immerse yourself in history with miserly Mr Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. Enjoy storytelling, taste hot chocolate or mulled wine, explore flea markets with vintage treasures and visit the magnificent Gate House, converted into a Christmas shop. In addition, in collaboration with the Junta Municipal del Distrito Centro, the Cemetery will offer a Christmas music contest with the participation of local choirs.

Christmas Carol’ will be available on December 16, 17, 22, 23, 26 and 30 and on January 2, 3 and 4. The Cemetery will remain open as usual, from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Christmas in a unique way in the historic English Cemetery of Malaga, they are waiting for you to share the magic of the season with you and your family.