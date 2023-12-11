Crooke Dental Clinics – New Dental Microscope in Marbella: How will you benefit from it?

By EWN • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 14:10

doctor in black mask using dental microscope in clinic. close up

The importance of technology: How patients in Costa del Sol can benefit from this diagnosis tool in Crooke Dental Clinics

We cannot deny that technology has become an essential part of our lives and that we constantly need to make the most of our devices. Technology not only allows us to stay connected to others but also to carry out our daily work in the most efficient way possible.

This is the main reason the team at Crooke Dental Clinic work tirelessly to add the latest technological advances to their equipment. At Crooke Dental Clinic, they know how important technology is, not only to be connected to people but also to improve our quality of life.

The newest acquisition for the practice, located in the heart of Marbella (Calle Mediterráneo 1) has been a Surgical Microscope that will improve periodontics and implantology procedures.

A brand-new microscope allows the surgeon to obtain a detailed visualisation of dental and periodontal structures, essential for diagnosing and treating various pathologies.

Dr Eduardo Crooke, clinical director and expert in Implantology, Digital Dentistry, Surgery and Dental Esthetics, stated the new tool “is beneficial both to dentists and patients, as it shortens and facilitates the course of the procedure”.

Crooke Dental Clinic has a ten-year successful history in Marbella and is well known for its constant pursuit of excellence. The experienced team of professionals work to offer the best treatment quality and are always at the cutting edge of technology.

At Crooke Dental Clinic, they use minimally invasive, precise, less painful and quick recovery treatments to make the patient feel comfortable and relaxed. The new microscope is just another feature the practice uses to fulfil its goals.

For further information please visit www.crookedentalclinic.com/en

Or call 951500100 to book an appointment with the specialist.