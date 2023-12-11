Foreign residents support Estepona café owner

By John Smith •
Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 12:02
Los Naranjos seemed to disappear for a while
Credit: Sue Dare
Whilst the work to increase the pedestrian areas along the Avenida de España in Estepona has found favour with many, it has left a number of business owners almost destitute.
Access to the various shops, banks, cafes and restaurants has been very difficult and some businesses have had to close down completely.
A group of foreign residents of the town have got together to try to help one long standing café owner, Pepe of Los Naranjos to try to keep going as he has received no assistance from the local council.
It became more difficult to actually get to him with the access changing on almost a day to day basis, initially you could walk down a walkway from both sides, then it was blocked off.
They dismantled more of the walkway in front and put white sheeting up against a metal fence and placed the portacabins opposite so he couldn’t be seen from the paseo.
One of the expats organised the first book swop coffee chat morning at Los Naranjos hoping for possibly 20-30 people to attend but there were up to 90 people from over 11 countries there and since then he’s had a continual stream of people searching him out.
He’s a proud man and has been associated with Estepona all his life and he’s been a permanent fixture since the 80s. He has survived having to close the business for over two years and now in his 70s he loves caring and serving his customers.
The aim is just to help him over the next few months to get him the customers he deserves so that he can just keep in business until easy access returns.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
