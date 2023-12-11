Power subsidy for Mallorcan residents

By John Smith •
Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 18:40
Solar power at home
Credit: Balearic Government
The sum of €3.5 million is to be made available during 2024 to help subsidise the purchase and installation of solar and wind power generation according to the Balearic Government.
This is aimed at residential properties in order to incorporate renewable energy sources and, therefore, manage to reduce the consumption of electrical energy from the grid as well as reduce CO2 emissions.
As previously agreed in the 2021 – 2027 programme for the Balearic Islands the subsidy may be as high as 60 per cent of the actual cost.
This is in line with European Union objectives of promoting renewable energies to advance to a greener and lower carbon Europe, a clean and equitable transition, green and blue investment, the circular economy, adaptation to climate change and risk prevention and management.
As well as residential sites, the subsidies will also be offered to not for profit groups as well as communities of owners such as apartment blocks.
