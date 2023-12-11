Santa Baby! Top 3 Sexiest Santas…

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 20:52

HE brings us presents, he’s full of love and kindness, oh, and he has a beard! It’s a triple tick for Saint Nick in our books, but who played him best?

To kick things off, ‘cos we all love a bit of a bad boy, Willie Soke in Bad Santa takes our number three spot. Willie might be a bit of a diamond in the rough, but we can’t help appreciate his Santa-style-smoulder. He might be ‘bad’ in the film but he’s also got a soft spot for bullied children, and that makes his flaws seem a little softer. We can fix him! And if we can’t … well, perhaps he’ll steal us something shiny.

Coming in second, a super cute female Santa in the form of Anna Kendrick in Noelle. She is just so adorable in this role, bordering on angelic, and her fun and fabulous outfits are the festive frosting on the top. To add to her magic, she ends up saving the day, as well as her brother! Did somebody say girl power?

Our number one spot can only go to one Father of all Christmas’, the ultimate decorated daddy, David Harbour in Violent Night. Ok, yes, as the title suggests he does resort to a little violence, but it is definitely warranted (he’s protecting a child, swoon) and he does it with swagger and style. We challenge anybody to watch this film and not end up having dreams of sitting on Santa’s knee. Oh, and he delivers some hilarious catchphrases, one example: “that is a terrible thing to want for Christmas. But maybe you and I should discuss that in person. Santa Claus is coming to town.” Yes he is, and we can’t wait!

So, that’s our favourite three, who’s your secret Santa crush?