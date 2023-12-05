Direct Flights From Spain To Santa’s Hometown In Lapland

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 16:21

Santa's office. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

ON the run-up to Christmas Spain’s major airline has announced direct flights to Finland, Santa’s hometown to be precise.

A visit to the festive capital is now a reality, thanks to Iberia and Vueling’s direct flights to Rovaniemi, the heart of Christmas celebrations, according to La Informacion

A Festive Journey Begins

On December 2, Iberia inaugurated its new direct route from Madrid to Rovaniemi, Lapland – famously known as Santa Claus’s hometown. This launch marks Iberia as the first airline to establish a regular direct connection from Madrid to this festive destination.

Vueling, another IAG airline, has also initiated a pioneering service, connecting Barcelona directly with Rovaniemi. This special route began operating on December 2 and will continue until January 13.

In-Flight Christmas Magic

Iberia celebrated its maiden flight IB3384 with a full capacity of 183 passengers. The journey was sprinkled with Christmas cheer, offering passengers reindeer-shaped cookies, stickers, and Santa Claus letters for the children.

The cabin crew, adorned with bells, embraced their roles as ‘Santa Claus’s helpers’, enhancing the festive atmosphere. Upon arriving at Rovaniemi airport, passengers received a visit from Santa Claus in person, said the airline, highlighting the joy experienced by children meeting Santa and handing over letters written on the plane.

Seasonal Flights And Northern Lights

The seasonal service offered by Iberia will run until February 10, 2024, with flights scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays. Nearly 7,000 seats have been made available for this unique experience.

Tickets are being sold starting from €199 for a round trip. The route is serviced by an Airbus 320neo, featuring Leap-1A CFM engines.

But there’s more than just Santa Claus in Rovaniemi. The city offers a chance to witness the northern lights, a spectacular natural phenomenon up to 200 nights of the year.

From the end of August to early April, this astral spectacle can be enjoyed from Rovaniemi and its surroundings, adding another layer of magic to this winter wonderland.