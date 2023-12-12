He’s behind you!

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 12:33
Panto in Fuengirola
Photo: Salon Varietes Theatre
THE time of year is finally here. Panto season is upon us, with yet again a hilariously funny, momentously magic pantomime at the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola opens on Monday, December 17, and runninguntil December, 23 then again in the New Year from January 2 to January 7
This year’s pantomime Aladdin is sure to be a christmas highlight for the entire family. Featuring Melissa Carver as Aladdin, Gemma Lloyd as Princess Jasmine, David Vincent as the Dame and a brilliant full show, including Genies and a magic flying carpet.
Join Aladdin as he embarks on a magical adventure. Will he be victorious and marry the beautiful Princess Jasmine? There’s only one way to find out… get your tickets today by calling 952 47 45 42 or online at www.salonvarietestheatre.com
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
