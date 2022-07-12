By Guest Writer • 12 July 2022 • 12:49

Exterior of the Salón Varietés theatre Credit: Salón Varietés Facebook

THE Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola always needs funds year-round, as although it is closed for the summer, it still has to pay overheads and taxes.

As the only English language theatre in Southern Spain, proving a wide range of entertainment from serious plays, to old time music hall, with everything in between it relies on local support.

Firstly, on Thursday July 28 from 7pm there will be a special fund-raising fashion show and dinner at the Green Label restaurant in El Chapparal a pop-up shop featuring the latest collection from the designers of Glass, Annabelle and Amelia.

There will be a two-course dinner with prosecco and canapes on arrival, entertainment from Salon favourite Johnny G and a raffle with tickets costing €35 available by calling 952 493 947.

Then on August 28 there will be a Charity Golf Tournament and Summer Ball and the theatre is looking for main sponsors for the entire event.

In return for a donation of €600, sponsors will receive a wide range of publicity, including a large printed vinyl banner at one of the sponsored holes plus two printed banners (supplied at cost if needed) on display at the event plus promotion of the company name at the dinner dance.

To find out more about the opportunity email [email protected] or call 627 595 059.

