St Lucia brings light to Sweden

By John Smith • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 19:30

Inside Palma Cathedral 2022 Credit: Swedish School Facebook

On December 13 every year, the Festival of St Lucia is celebrated by Swedish communities across the world.

According to tradition, in the 4th Century, Lucia of Syracuse brought food to Christians hiding from the Romans in the Catacombs and because they were so dark she wore a headdress with candles to light her way before she was caught and martyred.

Now on December 13, in order to light up the dark Swedish nights a procession with girls wearing the wreath of lights go through the streets before families enjoy ginger cakes and Christmas punch.

The Swedish school in Mallorca follows exactly the same pattern and has done for some 25 years as scholars dressed in white carrying electric candles for safety parade through the streets of Palma behind Lucia with her special head dress and then make for Palma Cathedral in order to present a special Christmas concert.