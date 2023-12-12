Tenerife Imposes €10,000 Fine For Owners Who Fail To Clean Up

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 15:39

A responsible dog owner. Credit: Francesco83/Shutterstock.com

COULD a hefty fine be the incentive to make the streets cleaner? An area in Tenerife has taken a hard stand against neglectful dog owners, who don’t clear up after their pets.

In a bold move, the Arona Council in southern Tenerife is revising its municipal ordinance to align with the Animal Welfare Law.

This initiative, announced recently, focuses on the responsibilities of pet owners, particularly those with dogs. Clari Perez, Arona’s Councilor for the Environment, revealed on Onda Cero Canarias that the council faces daily challenges with pet waste on the streets.

Steep Fines For Negligent Owners

Under the new rules, not picking up dog excrement or failing to clean up urine is classified as a minor offence. However, the fines are anything but minor, ranging from €500 to €10,000.

Perez said that on a daily basis, the workers of the municipality ‘encounter quite unpleasant situations.’ She went on to explain that she felt the extreme fines were necessary as often ‘the education of many people involves [a financial deterrent].’

This decision puts the onus on pet owners to maintain cleanliness in public spaces. ‘You are the owner of the dog, responsible for it, and you have to be so with all its consequences, and if you go down the street with it you have to carry the corresponding bag and bottle with cleaning fluid.

‘The street has to be everyone’s home, and what you don’t want in your house, you don’t want on the street either,’ added Perez.

Council Responsibility

Despite these strict measures, the council acknowledges it too has a role to play in providing adequate facilities for pets and their owners.

Perez admits that the southern City Council ‘must commit to making spaces available to residents that have the maximum guarantees of health and safety, such as dog parks, with the appropriate facilities.

Arona’s tough stance on pet waste management highlights a growing concern for public health and cleanliness. With substantial fines in place, the message is clear: pet ownership comes with significant responsibilities, both for the pet and the community.