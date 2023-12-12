‘Tis the season to be jolly!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 9:30

It’s Christmas! Credit: Commons/serooskerke2011

FA La La La La, La La La La! Oh it really does feel like Christmas now doesn’t it!

Most of the light displays now adorn our town centres, the office have planned the Christmas party, complete with festive jumpers, the kids have all been given their nativity parts (tea towels at the ready) and the local shopping centre, for the Marbella gang, La Cañada, now plays Christmas songs on repeat. Cute.

The modern day Christmas admittedly has little to do with its ancient ancestors, and it is widely agreed that it most probably was not the birthday of our saviour (maybe) Jesus Christ. However, with all the doom and gloom going on in the world, who doesn’t welcome a little bit of festive cheer?

Although this holiday may not be easy for all of us, Christmas is a time to look at the good things in our life, be thankful for family, friends, and cinnamon scented candles, which top tip..are less that €2 in Mercadona! If you know someone who you feel may be struggling, lend a helping hand, or bring them over for a cuppa. This time of year is about spreading that holiday happiness and of course, sharing what we do have with others less fortunate.

Christmas can also be seen as a time to celebrate life, and its ever changing cycles, and whether your Christmas day feels great, or a bit glum, put a festive jumper on, pull a cracker, and join in arms with the people you’re blessed to have close to you this year.