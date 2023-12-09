Mojacar shines bright this Christmas!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Dec 2023 • 16:55

Mojacar Christmas Lights Credit: Ayuntamiento De Mojacar

MOJACAR counted down to its very own Merry Christmas last Friday, December 8, with the official inauguration of the eagerly anticipated Christmas Lighting.

The town’s Plaza Nueva was filled with emotion and magic, full of people waiting expectantly for the largest and most impressive lighting that has illuminated Mojacar to date, thus beginning Christmas in the town.

Just last year Mojacar was chosen as the most beautiful place in Spain by Ferrero Rocher, and the “Shine even brighter” campaign began, with the gift of many more lighting displays to the town.

For this reason, this year the council has decided to turn the turning on of the Christmas Lights of Mojacar into a tradition, making a large investment to add more lights to those that were given as a gift for winning the contest.

Following the ‘switch on’, a dramatic display of fireworks illuminated the sky of Mojacar, alongside fantastic spectacles of live musical performances.

Thousands of visitors are expected in Mojacar this festive season, with businesses of the town expecting to get busy! Last year, the Christmas displays, by popular demand, remained alight until the early February! Let’s see how long they last this year!