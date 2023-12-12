Wish The World A Merry Christmas in 15 Languages!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 10:30
Wonderful World!
Credit: Commons/NSassin
HAS your Christmas joy filled up so high that it is spilling over the top? So much so that you just want to wish the whole world a very Merry Christmas?
Well, if so, Euro Weekly News has you covered, well almost. Here is how to say ‘Merry Christmas’ in some languages from around this lovely planet.
The obvious, Merry Christmas, English!
God jul! That is Norwegian and Swedish.
Glaedelig jul! Danish!
Hynaa joulua. If you’re from Finland.
Gleoilig jol. That’s Faeroese!
Juullimi ukiortaasamilu pilluaritsi. Greenlandic, and 10 points if you can pronounce it!
Joyeux Noel, the language of love, French.
Feliz Navidad, admit that you sang it to the tune! Home turf, Spain!
Frohliche Weihnachten. The jolly Germans.
Buon Natale, is in Italian.
Wesolych swiat. Polish!
S Rozhdestvom Kristovym, if you’re from Russia.
Milad majid, is how to say it in Arabic.
Souksaan wan Christmas, oh do you recognise a word! That’s in Thai.
Finally, Shengdan kuaile xinnian kuaile. Another easy one for us English speakers, Mandarin Chinese!
So now it’s time. With your new found multilingual skills, go and let the world know it really is Christmas time!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.