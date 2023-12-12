Wish The World A Merry Christmas in 15 Languages!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 10:30

Wonderful World! Credit: Commons/NSassin

HAS your Christmas joy filled up so high that it is spilling over the top? So much so that you just want to wish the whole world a very Merry Christmas?

Well, if so, Euro Weekly News has you covered, well almost. Here is how to say ‘Merry Christmas’ in some languages from around this lovely planet.

The obvious, Merry Christmas, English!

God jul! That is Norwegian and Swedish.

Glaedelig jul! Danish!

Hynaa joulua. If you’re from Finland.

Gleoilig jol. That’s Faeroese!

Juullimi ukiortaasamilu pilluaritsi. Greenlandic, and 10 points if you can pronounce it!

Joyeux Noel, the language of love, French.

Feliz Navidad, admit that you sang it to the tune! Home turf, Spain!

Frohliche Weihnachten. The jolly Germans.

Buon Natale, is in Italian.

Wesolych swiat. Polish!

S Rozhdestvom Kristovym, if you’re from Russia.

Milad majid, is how to say it in Arabic.

Souksaan wan Christmas, oh do you recognise a word! That’s in Thai.

Finally, Shengdan kuaile xinnian kuaile. Another easy one for us English speakers, Mandarin Chinese!

So now it’s time. With your new found multilingual skills, go and let the world know it really is Christmas time!