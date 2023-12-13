Jennifer Hermoso: Among World’s Most Influential Women

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 17:08

WHO do you think stands out in today’s world of influential women? A report published recently brings up some surprising names.

Jennifer Hermoso, the well-known 33-year-old Spanish footballer currently playing for Pachuca in Mexico, has been recognised as the world’s second most influential woman in 2023 by the Financial Times.

This prestigious accolade, announced this year, places Hermoso alongside luminaries such as Beyonce and Ursula von der Leyen in a list featuring 25 remarkable women. These women come from diverse fields, including entertainment, sports, and politics, writes El Pais.

Hermoso’s Career

Hermoso’s impact on the football field is undeniable. Leah Williamson, captain of the English team, selected Hermoso for this recognition.

Williamson reflected on their encounters, saying, ‘Playing against Jenni is a test that you expect as a professional footballer. She can do whatever she wants with the ball, as she showed this summer at the Women’s World Cup.

She started all the games, scored three goals throughout the tournament and was fundamental to the success of Spain, which won the Cup for the first time.’

More Than Just A Footballer

However, Hermoso’s influence extends beyond her sporting achievements. She has been a vocal advocate for issues within the sporting world.

Following a controversial incident involving Luis Rubiales, former president of the RFEF, Hermoso’s response was noteworthy. Williamson mentioned, ‘She could have stopped, downplayed the incident and moved on from the matter to protect herself. Instead, despite increasing media attention, she continued to do what she knew was right.’

Hermoso’s commitment to justice was evident when she spoke at the International Soccer Hall of Fame. She stated, ‘To all the people who do not have a loudspeaker to make themselves heard, I want to tell you that this fight belongs to everyone.

‘We win on the field and off it to ensure a sport and an inclusive society that protects us all.’ This statement, her first public comment since the incident with Rubiales, resonated with many.

In addition to her recognition by the Financial Times, Hermoso is also featured in Forbes magazine’s list of the 100 most influential women in Spain. She is set to close out 2023 by presenting the New Year’s Eve countdown on La 1 de Television Española.

The 25 Most Influential Women

Mira Murati, engineer and chief technology officer at OpenAI

Jenni Hermoso, football player

Beyonce, singer

Margot Robbie, actress and producer

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

Ursula vor den Leyen, president of the European Commission

Carol Tome, CEO of UPS

Janet Truncale, next president and CEO of EY

Karin Keller-Sutter, politician

Lysa Dyson, scientist

Marie Claire-Daveau, head of sustainable development at Kering

Makiko Ono, CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food.

Marina Silva, politician and environmentalist

Phoebe Philo, designer

Olena Zelenska, screenwriter and first lady of Ukraine

Alia Bhatt, actress

Aespa, musical group

Loya Shoneyin, poet and novelist

Barbara Kingsolver, novelist

Narges Mohammadi, human rights activist and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023

Fran Drescher, actress and film director

Coco Gauff, tennis player

Elizabeth Maruma, lawyer and biodiversity leader

Katalin Kariko, biochemist

Chen Chien-Jou, activist