Spain’s First Public Pet Cemetery To Open In Malaga

EARLY next year Malaga is set to unveil Spain’s first public pet cemetery, providing a dignified resting place for beloved animals, where the care and remembrance of pets are given due importance.
The Malaga pet cemetery is scheduled to open between January and February 2024 in the Malaga Cemetery Park, San Gabriel. This pioneering project represents a substantial investment of €1,011,980, writes Telecinco.
Constructed with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, the cemetery will offer a range of facilities. These will include a citizen service building complete with a reception area, administrative offices, a veterinary office and toilets.
Additionally, a crematorium and a designated room for farewell ceremonies are included. The grounds feature a green space for ash scattering and a dedicated burial area.
In response to the growing attachment to pets in Malaga, the cemetery will provide several services. This includes animal transfer post-mortem, the organization of farewell ceremonies, the rental of niches and columbariums, and even the deregistration of pets. A basic individual cremation for animals up to 30 kilos is priced at €170.
Malaga stands out in Andalusia for its high number of pet owners. According to the Official College of Veterinarians, over 350,000 pets are registered in the region, which accounts for 23 per cent of the pet population in Andalusia
This pet cemetery comes as a response to the growing societal sensitivity towards animal care, filling a significant gap in a region that lacked such a facility.
Recognising animals as valuable family members, the facility will provide a dignified and respectful way to say goodbye, underscoring the emotional bond between pets and their owners.
