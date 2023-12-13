Torremolinos Treasure Hunt

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 20:14

Christmas Treasure Hunt Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

THE Sports Delegation of Torremolinos Town Hall is organising the 1st Christmas Treasure Hunt on Saturday, December 30, an initiative that will take place in the Plaza de La Nogalera from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

“We are very excited to present this first Christmas Treasure Hunt. The Sports Department has done a great job so that on that day we can have the whole of the centre of Torremolinos full of groups of families and friends. We want it to be a very nice day at Christmas”, said the councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, who encouraged residents to take part in this initiative.

The activity consists of teams of 3 to 6 people solving the clues on a map to find the Christmas card. Participants will have to search for a total of 15 hidden clues, either by answering questions or by taking fun tests. During the day there will also be entertainment with Christmas dances, competitions, a flashmob, an urban dance exhibition and a prize draw.

The collection of maps will take place in the square itself on the same day at 5pm, before the start of the treasure hunt. Places are limited and the registration period is already open. Registration can be made in person at the offices of the Palacio San Miguel from Monday to Friday from 7am to 11.30pm, Saturdays from 8.30am to 9.30pm and Sundays from 8.30am to 2.30pm.