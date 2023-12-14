Benalmadena will have a 100 metre long yule log this Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Giant Yule log
Its assembly will begin at 9am on December 22 and it is expected to be finished at around 4pm, an initiative led by baker Carlos Carrasco.
It will be the largest Christmas log in Andalucia and is in aid of charities: the Cudeca Foundation and the Ela Association.
In total, 100 metres of yule log will fill the centre of Calle Real in Benalmádena Pueblo, a log which will be sold to locals and visitors for €2 a portion, €5 a portion with a t-shirt as a gift, or €10 a portion, with a t-shirt and an apron.
Carlos Carrasco developed the idea and, to make it he needs: 100 kilos of sponge cake, 100 kilos of custard, hazelnut paste, 100 litres of cream and 40 kilos of black chocolate couverture. 400 litres of chocolate will also be served in cups and approximately 1,500 portions are expected to be sold.
