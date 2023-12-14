Christmas Films: Which One Is Your Favourite

By John Ensor •
Published: 14 Dec 2023
Christmas movies.
Families schedule their Christmas day in their own individual ways, from gift-opening rituals to festive feasts, each household has its its unique traditions.
Whichever way people choose to celebrate Christmas, the odds are that at some point many families will settle down in front of the television to watch their favourite Christmas movie.
In a recent survey from the UK electrical retailer Currys , British citizens shared their most cherished Christmas moments and the steadfast traditions they adhere to.
Central to these festivities is the tradition of watching beloved Christmas films, a practice widely cherished by all.
The top choice for many is the comedic and holiday-themed escapade of Kevin McCallister in ‘Home Alone’, with 21 per cent declaring it their ultimate Christmas film.
Close behind are other festive favourites: ‘Elf’ at 19 per cent and ‘The Grinch’ capturing 15 per cent.
Interestingly, the perennial debate around ‘Die Hard’ being a Christmas film might be nearing a conclusion, as it secures a spot in the top ten list. Notably, one in ten participants rank it as their preferred festive movie.
21.0%
19.3%
15.4%
14.0%
13.4%
13.3%
12.2%
11.6%
11.0%
10.8%
9.6%
9.2%
These film preferences offer a glimpse into the UK’s Christmas culture, showcasing a blend of humour, nostalgia, and a touch of unconventional choices.
It’s a testament to how cinematic experiences can unite people in shared joy and celebration during this special time of the year.
Christmas is not just about the gifts or the food, but also about the shared experiences and traditions that bind families and friends together. The joy of watching classic films is a significant part of these traditions.
