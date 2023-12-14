Not good news for 90-day opponents

By John Smith • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 11:50

French Sénatrice Martine Berthet proposed the review Credit: Martine Berthet Facebook

On Monday December 11, the French National Assembly narrowly rejected a controversial immigration bill which included a review of the 90-day rule for British home owners in France.

Steven Jolly of the France Visa Free Group commented “”We are hoping France will help us solve the 90-in-180 day problem for all British visitors , regardless of whether or not they own property.

“So, ultimately we would also like to see every British visitor to France treated in exactly the same way as French visitors to the UK today, and given a six month per visit, visa exemption or automatically issued visa. Perhaps like the bilateral arrangements USA, Canada or Japan have.

“Such a France-specific arrangement would be in addition to the 90-in-180 day Schengen Visa Waiver that Brits would still have for use in the other 26 countries.”

Look on the bright side

Andrew Hesselden Founder of 180 Days in Spain took a somewhat more upbeat view of the result saying “At first glance, this might look like it’s bad news for second home owners in France. But the Immigration Bill, thrown out today by a ‘motion to dismiss’, actually covered lots of different migration provisions, not just those that were intended to help British part-year dwellers.

“I think people have every reason to be optimistic, because Sénatrice Martine Berthet’s proposal has really put the topic squarely on the agenda of French lawmakers. Our own members were amazed today to learn that almost a quarter of French députés have backed or proposed some 20 separate amendments, all of which are designed to help part year residents in France. I think that’s incredible, given how difficult it has felt at times to get recognition of these issues.”

The debate continues

So the debate carries on and it is hoped that the matter in France will be resurrected and if it gains traction, then the Spanish Government with an eye of visitor spend may well be persuaded to follow suit as it affects so many second home owners in Spain.