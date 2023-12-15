Better Late Than Never’ DGT’s New Xmas Campaign

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 17:29

A scene from the DGT's Christmas campaign. Credit: DGT.es

THE Spanish traffic authority launched a new Christmas campaign today with the slogan ‘Better late than never.’

As the festive season approaches, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has reignited its annual campaign, emphasising the paramount importance of safe driving.

Launched on Saturday, December 15, this year’s campaign highlights a crucial message using the iconic figure of Santa Claus. From his home in Lapland, Santa’s journey to the homes of eagerly waiting children becomes a symbol of careful travel.

‘Santa Claus’ Historic Delay

The DGT’s campaign focuses on an unprecedented turn of events, in which Santa’s arrival is significantly delayed, missing his traditional Christmas Eve visit.

This surprising occurrence makes headlines across media platforms and leaves many without answers. Yet, in due course, Santa does arrive, despite being hours late, imparting the vital lesson that ‘Being late is better than not being there at all.’

The DGT, through this narrative, gently nudges us to remember the gravity of adhering to traffic regulations. Distractions like answering calls, checking WhatsApp messages, drinking, or speeding can tragically disrupt family reunions.

Campaign Reach And Impact

The campaign is brought to life through various mediums of 30, 20, and 10 seconds. The message will be broadcast on television, cinemas, and social networks. Radio spots also feature, with two children, Alexandra and Pepe, advising Santa to avoid rushing. Outdoor, digital, and print media further reinforce the message.

Moreover, a dedicated website, dgt.es, has been set up to deepen the campaign’s impact, stressing the collective responsibility in road sharing and the far-reaching effects of individual actions on other road users.

The DGT’s innovative approach this year, blending the magic of Santa Claus with a serious message, serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of road safety, especially during a period marked by numerous travels to reunite with loved ones.