DGT Reveal Frightening Van Driver Statistics

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 18:23

Image capture of van surveillance. Credit: Interior.gob.es

A recent police operation over the course of one week revealed shocking statistics about Spain’s commercial vehicle divers.

During the week of November 20 to 26, the General Directorate of Traffic launched an extensive surveillance campaign. It targeted the vast number of vans on the roads, in which they paid particular attention to the mandatory Technical Vehicle Inspection, according to a report published today by the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

There are approximately two and a half million vans that circulate on Spanish roads, a figure which represents seven per cent of the total vehicles.

Vehicle Inspection Failures

Among the inspected vans, a startling 28.3 per cent, amounting to 2,354 drivers, were reported for driving without a valid MOT. Furthermore, 325 vans were found with tyres in poor condition, while another 218 were deemed unfit for the road and immobilised.

Increased Surveillance And Traffic Violations

The Guardia Civil Traffic Group was involved in inspecting 137,143 vans, which is almost 13,000 more than in 2022. They discovered 8,319 drivers violating various traffic laws. Speeding, often above the permitted limits of 90km/h on motorways and 80km/h on conventional roads, was a common offence, with 1,852 drivers reported.

Substance Abuse Concerns

Another alarming discovery was the number of drivers under the influence. Out of the drivers tested within the seven day period, 371 tested positive, with 121 for alcohol and 250 for other drugs, which poses a significant risk to road safety.

Other Noteworthy Violations

Additionally, 492 occupants were reprimanded for not using seat belts, an essential safety feature. Vehicle loading was another key focus, with 451 drivers reported for exceeding their vehicle’s weight limit and 305 for improper load arrangement. Ineffective load management can have serious repercussions in case of an accident.

Lastly, documentation irregularities led to 551 complaints, and 204 drivers were cited for lacking mandatory insurance. These surprising figures highlight the importance of adhering to regulatory standards for safe driving.