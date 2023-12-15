Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of a British School in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:24

: Heightened Alert: King's College Evacuation & Investigation after Bomb Threat Image: murcia.kingscollegeschools.org

A bomb threat via email at the King’s College educational centre in Torre Pacheco led to the temporary suspension of classes this Friday, December 15, as the Guardia Civil responded, thoroughly inspecting the premises, yet finding no immediate signs of any explosive device.

Bomb Threats Received in Alicante and Madrid

Situated within the La Torre Golf Resort, the school was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Similar threats resulted in evacuations at the school’s branches in Alicante and Madrid. Roughly fifty students were evacuated, with others yet to arrive. The Guardia Civil’s experts in Explosive Devices and Nuclear, Radiological, Biological, and Chemical (NRBQ) threats conducted an intensive search, currently without discovering anything suspicious. Once confirmed safe, students can resume classes as usual.

The Guardia Civil Investigate

An early Friday email alerted King’s College School in Torre Pacheco about the alleged bomb presence, prompting the immediate evacuation of fifty students. The specialised explosive device disposal unit, Tedax, and the Guardia Civil initiated the investigation, ensuring the safety of students and staff before normal class activities resume.

Investigators are leaning toward the hypothesis of a false alarm. Authorities remain vigilant, prioritising the safety of all involved and seeking to swiftly return to regular educational routines.