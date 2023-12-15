Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of a British School in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:24
: Heightened Alert: King's College Evacuation & Investigation after Bomb Threat
Image: murcia.kingscollegeschools.org
A bomb threat via email at the King’s College educational centre in Torre Pacheco led to the temporary suspension of classes this Friday, December 15, as the Guardia Civil responded, thoroughly inspecting the premises, yet finding no immediate signs of any explosive device.
Situated within the La Torre Golf Resort, the school was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Similar threats resulted in evacuations at the school’s branches in Alicante and Madrid. Roughly fifty students were evacuated, with others yet to arrive. The Guardia Civil’s experts in Explosive Devices and Nuclear, Radiological, Biological, and Chemical (NRBQ) threats conducted an intensive search, currently without discovering anything suspicious. Once confirmed safe, students can resume classes as usual.
An early Friday email alerted King’s College School in Torre Pacheco about the alleged bomb presence, prompting the immediate evacuation of fifty students. The specialised explosive device disposal unit, Tedax, and the Guardia Civil initiated the investigation, ensuring the safety of students and staff before normal class activities resume.
Investigators are leaning toward the hypothesis of a false alarm. Authorities remain vigilant, prioritising the safety of all involved and seeking to swiftly return to regular educational routines.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.