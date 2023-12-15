Experience the Magic: Almuñécar’s Festive Season

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 13:05

Embrace the Magic: A Season of Celebrations in Almuñécar! Image: Shutterstock/Igor Link

ALMUÑÉCAR is all set to sparkle this festive season with a dazzling array of events and performances, promising an unforgettable Christmas experience. From December 14 to January 7, the town will be alive with the spirit of the holidays, offering an abundance of activities for locals and visitors alike.

Christmas Amusement Park

The Christmas Amusement Park opens its doors from December 14 to January 7, inviting everyone to enjoy thrilling attractions. Delight in the harmonious melodies of the Russian Music Academy Elena Farkhutdinova at the Casa de la Cultura on December 14, offering a musical treat for just €5.

Throughout December, the town will be filled with music, from traditional Cuban tunes to the rhythmic beats of Flamenco Zambomba performances at various locations. Experience the magic of orchestral sounds with the Mediterranean Chamber Orchestra and the Almuñécar town Choir.

Three Kings Parade

As the New Year approaches, the celebration continues with vibrant parades, enchanting concerts, and the grand Cabalgata de Reyes Magos (Three Kings parade) procession on January 5. Join Almuñécar for a joyous and spirited celebration of the holiday season!

