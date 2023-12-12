Trending:

Almuñécar Shares Christmas Cheer with Local Shopkeepers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 18:28

A special poinsettia delivery spreads joy Images: Almuñecar town hall

THE Municipality of Almuñécar has begun its annual tradition of distributing poinsettias to businesses in the Sexitano Open Shopping Centre area to enhance the festive atmosphere. Lucia González, head of the Commerce Department, highlighted the initiative’s purpose: to adorn shop entrances and streets, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the commercial area.

Hand Delivered for a Personal Touch

In a change from previous years, the distribution is being carried out door-to-door. Lucia González personally began the distribution in the town centre recently, accompanied by municipal Parks and Gardens employees. Meanwhile, in La Herradura, the distribution was conducted by Deputy Mayor Daniel Barbero.

In recent weeks, the Christmas spirit has already been apparent in Almuñécar and La Herradura, with roundabouts and flower beds adorned in festive colors, adding to the holiday vibe in the town centres.

