Almuñécar to get new overland water supply pipeline

By Chris King • Updated: 16 Nov 2023 • 20:41

Image of Juan José Ruiz Joya, the mayor of Almuñécar. Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar

A new overland pipeline will bring an improved water supply to the municipality of Almuñécar, provided by the Movilizar DWTP.

In a statement released this Thursday, November 16, the mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, expressed his delight that the proposal of the Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development had been approved by the Junta de Andalucía on Tuesday 14.

‘Almuñécar will have a supply pipeline that will arrive by land, in order to guarantee the same, Almuñécar will have a supply pipeline that will arrive by land, given that at present the municipality of Almuñécar is supplied by a pipeline that, for the most part, is underwater and is more than 25 years old’, he commented.

As stated in the agreement: ‘The current pipeline already has losses that are very difficult to control and, in addition, the supply capacity is already insufficient, especially in the months of greatest demand, from June to October, making it necessary in these cases to open the taps on the wells of the Río Verde reservoir, which is currently in a critical situation’.

What is the Los Palmares DWTP in Molvízar?

Given that he objective is to guarantee the basic supply needs of the population of Almuñécar, and that the tender is currently out for the execution of section 9 of the Basic Project for the piping of the Rules dam, it has become essential to carry out the necessary works for the remodelling, improvement, and commissioning of the Los Palmares DWTP.

Located in the Granada municipality of Molvízar, the facility is a treatment plant that was built in 1995 but which was never put into operation, and has therefore long become obsolete.

Tuesday’s agreement stated that the remodelling of the DWTP would allow a water supply to be provided to all the municipalities of the western area of Granada’s Costa Tropical.

This incorporates the stretch from La Herradura to Carchuna-Calahonda, which includes Jete, Otívar, Lentegí, Almuñécar, Ítrabo, Molvízar, Salobreña, Motril, and Torrenueva Costa, thereby guaranteeing a water supply to a population of around 100,000 inhabitants that triples in the summer months.

With this infrastructure, the balance of use and resources for the horizon established by the 2022-2027 Hydrological Plan will be met. It also minimises the impact on underground resources with the subsequent reduction of pressure.