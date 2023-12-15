It’s beginning to feel a lot like….

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:47
Santa's Parade
Photo: Marbella Town hall
Father Christmas was the star of the show on Thursday, December 14, with the inauguration of his house in the Paseo de la Alameda after a parade through the Old Town. The little ones also enjoyed a children’s show and more surprises.
The Christmas parade filled the squares and streets with festive joy thanks to the magic of Father Christmas and his elves. All the children who wish to do so can deliver their letters to Father Christmas’ house, located in the church square, on the following days and at the following times:
December 22 – 5pm to 8.30pm
December 23 – 11am to 1.30pm and 5pm to 8.30pm
December 24 – 11am to 1.30pm
