Christmas kicks-off in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 17:05

Marbella switches on Photo: Marbella Town Hall

THOUSANDS of people enjoyed the start of Christmas in the streets of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara on Friday evening with the switch-on of the Christmas lights and performances by the singer Manuel Lombo and the group Siempre Así.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, kicked-off ofthe festive programme and encouraged everyone to enjoy the activities organised by the Town Hall, here are just a few examples:

From December 15 don’t miss the Christmas Parade “Father Christmas is coming“, accompanied by the Marbella Musical Group. Also from that date, children can hand in their letters to Father Christmas at his house, located in the Paseo de la Alameda. And, on December 20, there is the Chocolatada de Navidad in the park of Calle Juanar with chocolate tasting and many other surprises.

For children during the holidays, the Magic Christmas Park installed in the Antonio Serrano Lima sports complex, opens from December 27 until January 4 with countless opportunities for fun including: a synthetic ice rink, Christmas train and bouncy castles.

Times, locations and full information are all in the programme which you can download from the town hall website here – https://www.marbella.es/agenda/eventodetalle/58522