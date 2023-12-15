Selection of recent news from Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:55
March past in honour of Our Lady of Loretto
Credit: Air and Space Force Twitter
A Parade took place at the Son Sant Joan Air Base, in Palma on Sunday December 10 when members of the Spanish Air Force paraded in honour of their patron saint, Our Lady of Loreto. In addition, decorations were handed out and the National Flag was flown to honour those who retired or died during the last year.
A THIEF nicknamed Spiderman has been arrested climbing the exterior of a building after a security officer responsible for guarding the Christmas market stands in the Passeig Sagrera in Palma spotted him and alerted officers from the National Police who quickly arrived on the scene and eventually apprehended him.
A SINKHOLE in Alcudia made the road collapse and trapped a bus. Luckily there was just a small hole which ate the bus’s front right wheel and there were no passengers being transported at the time, so the only person affected was the driver who was not injured.
AFTER arresting six people in Barcelona who were considered responsible for a major telephone scam, it has emerged that at least 60 people in the Balearics of which a number were in Mallorca had lost money. The total amount involved which includes victims from other parts of Spain is around €1.5 million.
UNLESS the Palma Council receives an unexpected subsidy from the National Government, there will be no free travel on buses in Palma in 2024 due to the ongoing cost of running the service. Fares will be kept at 2020 levels and there will be discounts for pensioners and students.
LIKE many other parts of Spain, the good, dry weather is causing a problem in Mallorca as every month without rain sees the level of water in the reservoirs drop and by the beginning of December, the combined level of reservoirs was just over 34 percent.
