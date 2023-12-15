Urgent Action Required As Measles Outbreak Surges Across Europe

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 16:39

Elderly patient receiving an injection. Credit: Cryptographer/Shutterstock.com

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning that measles cases across Europe have soared alarmingly this year.

In a report released in October 2023, the WHO detailed a dramatic increase in measles, surpassing 30,000 cases between January and October. This figure marks a more than thirtyfold rise from the 941 cases recorded in 2022. The surge has been noted across 40 of the 53 European Member States , writes 20 Minutos.

Rapid Increase And Hospitalisations

The recent months have seen a rapid acceleration in measles cases. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, stated, ‘Not only have measles cases multiplied by 30 in the region, but there have also been almost 21,000 hospitalizations and five deaths related to measles. This is worrying.’

He emphasized the critical need for urgent vaccination efforts to halt the spread of this potentially dangerous disease.

Vulnerable Age Groups

Measles in 2023 has impacted all age groups, with significant age distribution variations. Approximately two in five cases have been in children aged one to four years, and one in five in adults aged 20 years and older.

The resurgence is largely attributed to a decline in vaccination rates between 2020 and 2022, partly due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This resulted in a significant number of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children. Coverage for the first dose of the measles vaccine dropped from 96 per cent in 2019 to 93 per cent in 2022, and the second dose coverage fell from 92 per cent to 91 per cent.

Cross-border Transmission

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and resumed travel have increased the risk of cross-border measles transmission. Many countries where measles had been eliminated as an endemic disease are now reporting cases. The WHO stresses the need for countries to maintain high childhood vaccination rates to prevent major outbreaks.

The WHO underscores the importance of addressing immunisation inequalities and promoting vaccine equity through locally adapted strategies.

Countries are urged to achieve and maintain over 95 per cent coverage with both doses of the measles vaccine. ‘All countries should prioritize achieving high routine vaccination coverage and closing immunity gaps,’ concluded the World Health Organization.