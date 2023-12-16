Additional News in Brief Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 14:45

Breaking the social housing news in Marratxi Credit: Marratxi Council

House warming

The new council team in Marratxi has managed to overturn a 2020 decision that declared it unconstitutional for local residents to have priority in the allocation of housing.

Now on Tuesday December 12, the Marratxí Council and the Balearic Housing Institute (IBAVI) have confirmed that residents with more than five years in the municipality will have priority in the allocation of protected housing in Sa Cabana.

in addition to the total, five properties which will become municipal property, will be allocated to people with special needs who are residents in the municipality.

Levelling up

Certain parts of the Plaza Mayor in Palma have become run down and the Council has announced that it has plans to renovate and attract tourists to this part of such a central part of the city.

It wants to set up a visitor centre and having passed the necessary local planning permission is currently in negotiation with private owners to property to take over a number of buildings.

The shopping centre below the square whilst not completely deserted has lost a number of shops and needs upgrading and the square will be made more attractive and welcoming.

Following on from this, the Council is also considering re-opening the former railway tunnel to pedestrians which would give direct access to the port.

Odd zebra crossing

Whilst it is always good news to see the introduction of new pedestrian crossings, runners at the Campos athletics track had a bit of a surprise when one appeared across their track.

It seemed rather a strange decision and they wondered whether during a race they had to stop and wait if a pedestrian was using the crossing and then carry on after they left.

The somewhat more mundane explanation given by the council was that it wanted to point out a single place of access to children who needed to access the adjacent playing fields and parents heading for the stands,.

Time will tell whether spreading white paint over a properly laid out running track will cause athletes to slip should it rain.