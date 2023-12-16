Marc Anthony to perform in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 10:13

Marc Anthony Photo: Shutterstock / Debby Wong

In the summer of 2024, the Finca de La Caridad festival ground in San Pedro Alcantara will host major concerts and renowned artists Marc Anthony, has now been confirmed to perform on June 21 at the end of his national tour ‘Historia Tour’.

Marc Anthony, is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is the top selling tropical salsa artist of all time. A four-time Grammy Award, eight-time Latin Grammy Award and twenty-nine-time Lo Nuestro Awards winner (the most of any male), he has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. (Wikipedia)

The Mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, said that, “this is a festival that has a significant economic impact and employment generation in the city. The schedule will be expanded and will be announced in the coming months”.

A representative of Marc Anthony in Spain, Eduardo Corral said that the La Caridad venue, “has a capacity that many other cities would like to have and that is why we have chosen it for the tour”.

The artist will perform in all the major Spanish cities, with concerts in the best venues in the country, such as the Palau Sant Jordi (Barcelona), the WiZink Center (Madrid), the Iconica Fest in the Plaza de España in Seville, the City of Arts and Sciences (Valencia), “and we could not miss a venue such as San Pedro Alcántara”, he added

Pre-registration for tickets has already been activated on the website https://www.oasisssmarbellafest.com/ and from December 20, at midday, the official sale of the whole tour will start.

The Mayor went on to say, “we are in talks with hotels in the area to finalise agreements for accommodation and ticket packages so that those attending the performances can also enjoy a few days in the area,” adding that, “free water points and more shaded areas will be incorporated in the festival site next year and the options of food stalls will be increased”.