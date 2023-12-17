The Garden of Dreams in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 17 Dec 2023 • 22:11
Image: Murcia Town Hall
ON a crisp winter’s evening on December 17 in Murcia City, the Jardín de Malecón opened its doors to thousands of visitors. This park has been converted into a winter wonderland with over 12,000 metres of sparkling fairy lights, holograms, and about 50 illuminated structures or statues.
The ‘Jardin de los Sueños’ (garden of dreams) as it has been titled was inaugurated by Murcia City’s Mayor Jose Ballesta and will remain open through the holidays until January 4. It has been described as a ‘unique show’ and a completely immersive visual and sensory experience. It combines nature and the latest technology to bring this special addition to the Christmas spectacle in Murcia to life.
Visitors can look forward to more than just the beautiful twinkling lights and statues; firework shows and acrobats are performing throughout the park to keep everyone entertained.
Throughout Christmas visitors can visit this free attraction from 6 pm until 10 pm every day until January 4. Visitors can also enjoy a ‘magic hour’ from 6.30 pm until 7.30 pm every evening except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve when mysterious creatures appear throughout the garden of dreams.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.