The Garden of Dreams in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 17 Dec 2023 • 22:11

Image: Murcia Town Hall

ON a crisp winter’s evening on December 17 in Murcia City, the Jardín de Malecón opened its doors to thousands of visitors. This park has been converted into a winter wonderland with over 12,000 metres of sparkling fairy lights, holograms, and about 50 illuminated structures or statues.

Jardin de Los Sueños

The ‘Jardin de los Sueños’ (garden of dreams) as it has been titled was inaugurated by Murcia City’s Mayor Jose Ballesta and will remain open through the holidays until January 4. It has been described as a ‘unique show’ and a completely immersive visual and sensory experience. It combines nature and the latest technology to bring this special addition to the Christmas spectacle in Murcia to life.

More Than Twinkling Lights

Visitors can look forward to more than just the beautiful twinkling lights and statues; firework shows and acrobats are performing throughout the park to keep everyone entertained.

Throughout Christmas visitors can visit this free attraction from 6 pm until 10 pm every day until January 4. Visitors can also enjoy a ‘magic hour’ from 6.30 pm until 7.30 pm every evening except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve when mysterious creatures appear throughout the garden of dreams.

For more Costa Cálida news click here