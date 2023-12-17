Farewell to Costa del Sol gentleman

By John Smith •
Updated: 17 Dec 2023 • 12:19
Giles with Paul in the centre
Credit: Giles Brown Facebook
It was with great sadness that many people in the Marbella area learned of the passing of popular long-time resident Paul Young aged 84 on December 15.
TRE presenter Giles Brown posted a very moving tribute on his Facebook page on which simply said “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul. A good friend of the family since the 80s, Paul really was a Gentleman – kind, great company and considerate to a fault. I always looked forward to seeing him.
“A few years ago I was interviewing Timothy Spall at the @marbellafilmfestival and Paul called me. His Villa had been used as the main location for “Auf Wiedersehen Pet” and he wanted to know if I could get in touch with Tim. I handed my phone over to Tim and they chatted for a couple of minutes. My deepest condolences to @laurengregory_pt and his many friends. You will be missed.”
There were numerous comments about what a gentleman he was and how much he will be missed whilst his daughter Lauren Gregory posted her thanks to Giles for his tribute and on her Facebook page she said ”Sleep well my King, I’m utterly broken without you 💔”
The funeral is to be held on Tuesday December 19 and rather than sending flowers, those who would like to remember Paul are invited to make a donation to the British Liver Trust via the Just Giving website.
