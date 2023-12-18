Royal Doppelgangers: A Striking Resemblance

By John Ensor • Updated: 18 Dec 2023 • 15:57

On the left, Emma van Vollenhoven. on the right, princess Leonor. Credit: emmavanvollenhoven/Instagram

Recently, an online photo has sparked discussions about a remarkable resemblance between two young royals.

Last month, a frenzy erupted on social media over an image that showcased the uncanny physical similarity between Princess Leonor of Spain and Emma van Vollenhoven, a member of the Dutch Royal Family.

Emma, who just celebrated her 17th birthday, is the great-niece of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and the cousin of the current Dutch monarchs, William and Maxima.

Royal Twins

The striking parallel between Leonor and Emma was highlighted when a fan page for the Orange-Nassau house posted a congratulatory birthday message. Emma’s father, Prince Pieter Christian, is the son of Princess Margaret, positioning Emma as a second cousin to Amalia, Alexia, and Arianne.

Both young women share long blonde hair, blue eyes, fair skin, and full lips. This resemblance was the talk of the town after the fan page’s public post, with some users exclaiming, ‘She is Princess Leonor’s twin!’

Parallel Lives

The similarities between the two princesses extend beyond their looks. They both experienced elite academic training, attending UWC centres in Wales and Singapore. Emma, who enjoys a lesser-known position in the Dutch Royal House, has a brother named Pieter. Interestingly, both she and Leonor had a fondness for root braids during their childhoods.

While Leonor garners a larger base of admirers for her beauty, the commonalities between her and Emma have become a hot topic. Their shared academic backgrounds and physical traits have intrigued royal watchers.

Leonor’s Look-Alike Legacy

This isn’t the first time Leonor’s likeness to other royal figures has been noted. She is also said to bear a resemblance to Victoria Luisa of Prussia, the maternal grandmother of Queen Emeritus Sofia.

Meanwhile, Leonor is wrapping up her time at the Zaragoza Military Academy before the Christmas vacation. Since December 17, she has been at Candanchu, in Huesca, participating in manoeuvres at the Military School of High Mountain and Special Operations.