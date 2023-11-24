Spain’s Princess Sofia’s Vibrant Life At Welsh College

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Nov 2023 • 11:08

Princess Sofia at UWC Atlantic College. Credit: CasaReal/X

EARLIER this year, Princess Sofia of Spain swapped her royal life in Zarzuela for the halls of St Donat’s Castle in south Wales.

On August 29, Princess Sofia marked her first step toward independence when she took up residence, at UWC Atlantic College, far from Spain. Situated in the Vale of Glamorgan, the college has fancifully been likened to Hogwarts, according to El Español,

While images of the King’s youngest daughter in Wales are scarce, her life at the boarding school is no secret. Unlike her previous lifestyle in Madrid, Sofia’s days are now filled with a wide range of activities and experiences.

Her accommodation is markedly different from the King’s Pavilion, sharing a room with fellow students in one of the recently renovated, more sustainable houses.

The gender-segregated rooms for four include single beds, side tables, small closets, and shelves for personal and study items, emphasising minimalism and shared responsibility for maintenance.

A Bustling Routine

The college’s schedule is rigorous yet diverse, starting classes at eight in the morning and ending around one in the afternoon. Students engage in two hours of community service, two hours of physical activity, and two hours of creative activity weekly.

The campus boasts a large garden, where Sofia and her peers tend to vegetables and fruits, later sold in the local town. This aligns with Queen Letizia’s interest in ecological gardening. Moreover, the campus is home to two donkeys, Ava and Hugo, and offers a range of creative workshops, including hat designing led by theatrical milliner Sue Crowle.

Cultural Celebrations And Varied Cuisine

Every Friday, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the college hosts themed parties where students unwind with music and dance. These events, alongside various conferences and cultural gatherings, ensure a vibrant community life.

The college also celebrates global festivals, like Diwali held on November 12. As for dining, the college’s menu is diverse, featuring British, international, and healthy options like vegetable salads, sushi, and burritos, served buffet-style in a spacious dining hall. Meals are available for lunch and dinner, with outdoor dining options when the weather permits.