Dame Esther Rantzen Contemplating Assisted Dying

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 10:53

Dame Esther Rantzen. Credit: DameEstherRantzen/Facebook.com

Is there a dignified way to face life’s end? Dame Esther Rantzen, the renowned broadcaster, has publicly declared her membership with Dignitas, a Swiss clinic known for assisting in dignified deaths.

On Tuesday, December 19, Dame Esther, 83, shared a fascinating interview on the BBC Today podcast her current engagement in a ‘miracle’ treatment for her stage four, the most advanced, lung cancer, and her thoughts about assisted death in Zurich, Switzerland, where it is legal.

Facing Cancer With Courage And Choice

Dame Esther’s choice to join Dignitas stems from her desire to spare her family from witnessing a painful end. Reflecting on life’s experiences and the loss of loved ones she said that her dog had a better death than any human she had known.

She explained, ‘I might buzz off to Zurich,’ but admitted that if her family accompanied her ‘the police might prosecute them.’ Her decision reflects a broader consideration about the end-of-life experience, not just for herself but also for her loved ones.

Assisted dying remains a contentious topic in the UK, with varying laws across its nations. In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, assisting suicide can lead to a 14-year prison sentence, whereas in Scotland, it may be prosecuted as murder or manslaughter.

Legal And Ethical Considerations In Assisted Dying

The Health and Social Care Committee is set to publish a report on assisted dying and suicide, following an inquiry launched in December 2022. This inquiry aims to explore diverse perspectives on this sensitive issue.

Dame Esther, reflecting on her hypothetical role as prime minister, stated, ‘I would get them to do a free vote on assisted dying.’

Her views are echoed by campaigners who argue for the right to choose one’s end, especially in terminal illnesses. However, opponents worry about the risks to vulnerable individuals.

Should The Public Have A Choice?

The broadcaster has always stood up for those needing help and assistance and is famed for founding charities such as Childline and Silverline. In the podcast she raised some thought-provoking topics.

Despite the inevitability of life, the subject of death is not an easy one to discuss. Esther’s husband, Desmond Wilcox, died some years ago and Rantzen made a documentary shortly afterwards entitled ‘How to have a good death.’ In she highlighted what people considered to be a good death.

To be with your family or close friends

To be pain-free

To spend your last days in dignity

Have privacy and peace

European View

In Europe, as of 2023, euthanasia is legal in Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands with Portugal awaiting regulation.

In Spain, euthanasia spanned many years of public debate. However, it wasn’t until June 25, 2021, that the significant Organic Law 3/2021, dated March 24, was enacted to regulate euthanasia. This pivotal moment positioned Spain as the fourth European nation to establish formal euthanasia laws.

The law outlines specific conditions that must be met for a euthanasia request to be considered valid. These include the individual suffering from a serious, chronic, and incapacitating condition or an incurable and intense illness. Additionally, the person must demonstrate clear mental capacity to make such a decision.

In the first year following the law’s implementation, 336 Spaniards applied for euthanasia, with 180 of these applications being fulfilled.

This legislation emphasizes the importance of respecting patient autonomy while simultaneously ensuring that medical professionals have the right to refuse participation in such procedures by declaring themselves as conscientious objectors

Cherishing Life’s Precious Moments

Despite her diagnosis, Dame Esther has surpassed her own expectations of survival, celebrating her birthday in June and looking forward to a cherished Christmas. ‘I certainly didn’t think I’d make this Christmas, which I am,’ she remarked.

Dame Esther’s wish to relive this upcoming Christmas once it has passed underscores the value she places on these moments with her family. Her journey with cancer has been one of gratitude and reflection, expressing ‘profound thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful.’