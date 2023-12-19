By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 15:30

Festive Furbies Take Europe by Storm: 'Furbtrees' Spark Nostalgia.

Festive Furby-themed Christmas trees, affectionately known as ‘Furbtrees,’ have sprouted up in various European cities, including London, Paris, and Berlin.

In addition to the traditional evergreen fir trees that grace city streets during the holiday season, major capitals across Europe have embraced the whimsical and fun presence of Furby-themed Christmas trees.

Residents and visitors have revelled in the nostalgic comeback of the iconic 90s creatures, with social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok buzzing with videos and images showcasing these Furby-filled Christmas trees over the weekend.

This creative activation has transformed renowned landmarks, such as London’s Regent Street, Paris’s Boulevard Haussmann (Place Diaghilev), and Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, into fabulous displays adorned with numerous blinking Furbies.

Each tree features a vibrant neon pink, ear-flapping Furblet perched on top, adding a bit of nostalgic touch to the festive decorations.

Julia Swan, Regional Communications manager at Hasbro, confirmed: “Furby is taking over the streets and capitals of major cities this Christmas, with giant Furbtrees hijacking iconic trees across key markets to replace them with Furbies (and Furblets) stacked together to create a giant tree, topped with a Furblet in-place of a star.”