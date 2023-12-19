More passengers use Palma Airport

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 11:59
Lufthansa crew at Palma Airport
Credit: Cityswift flickr
The top three airports in Spain by number of passengers from January to November 2023, in order of volume were Madrid, Barcelona and Son Sant Joan Palma with 11 million.
When one considers the popularity of holiday destinations such as Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol, the fact that the airport in Palma is welcoming more travellers than Alicante/Elche or Malaga is quite amazing.
Figures just released by Spanish Government backed Turespaña showed that the Balearic Islands received a total of 14.5 million passengers, an increase of 8 per cent over the same period in 2022.
The majority of air travellers to the Balearics chose to book with so called ‘budget’ airlines and the Balearics account for almost 16.5 per cent of all air passengers to and from Spain.
Despite Brexit and the 90 day rule, travellers from the UK are still the most populous as far as Spain is concerned but for Mallorca, it’s the Germans who are way out in front.
