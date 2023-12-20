Carrefour Faces Backlash Over Dubious Discounts

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 9:02

Carrefour supermarket. Credit: PhotoStock10/Shutterstock.com

Is Carrefour’s credibility at stake with its customer base? Carrefour customers in Spain have voiced their anger at the supermarket at what they are calling false discounts.

The French supermarket giant Carrefour is currently enveloped in a storm of customer dissatisfaction. Accusations are rife on social media platforms, particularly on Twitter/X, where shoppers claim to be victims of misleading promotions and offers.

Customer Outrage Erupts On Social Media

In Spain, Carrefour enjoys the status of being the second most used supermarket. However, this reputation is now being tarnished by a surge of grievances from customers.

They are primarily annoyed by Carrefour’s prominent 3X2 promotion. One disgruntled customer made their feelings known on Twitter/X: ‘Sick of you scamming with labelling “errors”, with false 3×2, with misleading labels. The offers never match… YOU ARE SCAMMERS. I WILL NOT RETURN.’

This sentiment was echoed by another user who added, ‘There are more queues in “Espacio Client” than in the queues. All said.’ Carrefour’s attempt to address these issues has been limited to inquiries about the specific store locations where these incidents occurred.

Unravelling the 3X2 Promotion Mystery

The 3X2 offer, which promises the cheapest item free when three products are purchased, is under scrutiny. Customers allege that products under this deal are priced higher, nullifying any real discount.

This issue was highlighted last year by a customer who compared the 3X2 prices with those of non-promotional items.

A similar instance was reported in April 2022, concerning a Budweiser beer promotion. Carrefour has remained reticent on these accusations, while consumer frustration continues to mount, particularly in light of the rising cost of basic goods.