By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 15:16

Costa Blanca North: News in Brief. Image: Chocolates Valor / Facebook.

Chocolate Dream



Chocolates Valor concluded the latest fiscal year with a notable 12 per cent increase in turnover, reaching €141 million. Surpassing 2020 figures, the company from La Vila Joiosa capitalised on heightened demand during global lockdowns. This financial success reflects a thriving period.

Points Deducted



Drivers in the Alicante province are losing more licence points, as per General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) statistics. The data reveals a rise in infractions and stricter penalties, likely influenced by increased punitive measures. Over one year, Alicante residents saw over 6,000 more points deducted from their licences.

Altea Rescue



A 55-year-old man required firefighter rescue after a serious fall during canyoning in Altea. In the Parent’s ravine of Marina Baixa, he fell approximately 20 metres around 11:30AM. The Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium responded to the incident, rescuing the injured individual who had sustained significant injuries during the sports activity.

Intelligent Zebras



Calpe introduces the first intelligent zebra crossings along Avenida Ejércitos Españoles, enhancing pedestrian safety. Of the planned eighteen, four are already operational – three on Avenida Ejercitos Españoles and one on Avenida Juan Carlos I. These luminous crossings use sensors to detect approaching pedestrians, illuminating the road markings.

Lottery Hopes



The Teatro Real in Madrid readies itself for the annual Christmas Lottery draw on December 22. This year, a total of €2,520M will be distributed in prizes. Anticipation is heightened, with hopes that luck will favour the Valencian Community once more, after last year’s first-prize triumph in Alicante, Castellón, and Valencia.

Let it Flow



The Marina Baixa Water Consortium will request a transfer of one million cubic metres of water by 2024 to secure the water supply for the next year. This annual request, independent of the region’s current water situation, serves as a precautionary measure to ensure water availability in case of insufficient rainfall.